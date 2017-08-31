FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Official Confirms 6 More Harvey-Related Deaths, Bringing Total To 31 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Premium Costs Are Set To Jump As State Approves Rates

Filed Under: Approves, Costs, Healthcare, Maryland, premiums, Rates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Premium costs for plans sold on Maryland’s health exchanges are set to rise as state regulators approve increased rates.

The Baltimore Sun reports regulators announced average rate increases ranging between about 23 percent to nearly 50 percent Tuesday. The rates will vary depending on the plan and carrier.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Chet Burrell says the rapid rise in premiums puts coverage out of reach for many, especially those who don’t qualify for federal subsidies. According to health exchange figures, about 78 percent of enrollees qualify for premium subsidies and nearly 56 percent receive aid to lower out-of-pocket expenses.

Advocacy groups have asked state leaders to consider several efforts to reduce premiums, including developing a reinsurance program for the most expensive enrollees and requiring everyone to buy insurance in the state.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch