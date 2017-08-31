Towson Man Joins Effort In Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims In Texas

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The wrath of Harvey is unlike anything that’s hit Texas before.

Families are desperate to find their loved ones, countless survivors are waiting to be rescued, while ambulances are overloaded with calls.

Thousands remain in shelters throughout Houston, while others are waiting for more shelters to open up.

Richard Scanlan, a Red Cross volunteer and a Towson resident, was deployed to Texas.

“This is probably the worst thing that hit the states in a very long time,” Scanlan said. “They’re not the wealthiest people in the world, they are lower middle class, they struggle to make a living and what they have, they lost, they lost everything.”

Scanlan is a lead shelter manager and has already operated one. He’s now in the process of trying to run another in Austin.

“When you wake up in the morning and everything you own is gone, except what you wear, you need a lot of stuff, you need a place to sleep, a place to eat,” he said.

The Ravens are now pitching in as well by donating $1 million to recovery efforts.

The Ravens are donating $1 million to the recovery efforts in Houston. Join us in these efforts by donating here: https://t.co/PmJqTkW2qH pic.twitter.com/W99hIqEHG2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2017

Volunteers from the Red Cross who are in Texas said every single donation, even if it’s 25 cents, will go a long way for those that are dealing with arguably the worst days of their lives.

