Police Recover 2 Loaded Handguns, 1 Reported Stolen

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered two loaded handguns Thursday which resulted from a search warrant served in South Baltimore.

Officers executed the warrant in the 500 block of Maude Avenue, where they arrested Walter Rogers, 25, and Brianna Grim, 20.

Detectives recovered two loaded handguns, one of which was reported stolen, and ammo and drug packaging material.

Courtesy of Baltimore Police.

Both Rogers and Grim are prohibited from possessing a firearm.

