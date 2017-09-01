Sweet Charity: The Charmery Collaborates With Houston Ice Cream Shop In Need

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The owners of Baltimore ice cream shop The Charmery in Hampden wanted to do something for the people of Houston.

“We’re reaching out to a very specific shop. Instead of donating to a larger fund we’re saying we want you guys to figure out how this money can best influence your community,” says The Charmery’s David Alima.

Houston ice cream shop called “Chocolate Wasted,” is considered among the best in the country, but Harvey took their inventory, freezer space, and future bookings.

“Things are really up in the air because people don’t know how long cleanup is going to be, hhow long everybody else is going to be, other businesses that are affected within our circle,” she owner Susan Sahwani-Garcia.

In fact, the profits from everything sold at The Charmery this weekend will go to Sahwani-Garcia and Chocolate Wasted.

“We would be able to pick where the money went, because we were local here we knew where the need was,” she says.

“The idea that I had in mind was we could do a kind of tribute flavor, on of their signature flavors and make it our own and take it from there,” says Alima.

In honor of Chocolate Wasted, The Charmery is debuting a flavor called “Nivens McTwist, Nivens McTwist.”

“It’s a take on our white rabbit, a nod to Alice in Wonderland. And that is white chocolate, with a cherry compote swirl and poppy seed,” says Sahwani-Garcia.

“We just thought it was a really unique and awesome way to do something,” she says.

Chocolate Wasted sells their ice cream at Houston-area farmer’s markets and from their truck. They also regularly help local charities.

“They’re a really special company so I’m really happy to get to know them and add them to our list of ‘ice cream friends,'” says Alima.

Sahwani-Garcia says once things calm down, she plans on making a trip to visit Baltimore and the Charmery for a proper “thank you.”

