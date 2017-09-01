Fire At Houston-Area Chemical Plant

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Another fire has broken out at Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey, sending black smoke into the air.

Aerial video shows a towering fire and smoke coming from the Arkema plant in Crosby on Friday evening. The fire came after a container of organic peroxides exploded and caught fire early Thursday, sending acrid smoke into the air. An executive had said up to eight more containers could burn and explode.

Arkema spokeswoman Janet Smith on Friday evening reiterated statements executives made earlier in the day that the remaining containers of organic peroxides would explode. They say the safest course of action is to simply “let these fires happen and let them burn out.”

The Environmental Protection Agency and local officials said an analysis of the smoke that came from the plant early Thursday showed no reason for alarm. Still, authorities evacuated an area around the plant.

