FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Officials Raise Harvey-Related Death Toll To 39 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Cleaning Crew Finds Decomposed Body Inside Empty House

Filed Under: Body Found, House, Mississippi, purchased, Tarp

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cleaning crew removing and burning trash at a recently purchased home in Mississippi made a startling discovery — a body wrapped in a blue tarp.

Authorities say the remains inside the empty house in Jackson were too decomposed to determine a gender.

News outlets reported Thursday that police don’t know how long the remains were there and are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Hinds County coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart told police it appears the person had suffered possible trauma to the head.

Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones says the previous homeowner has been located and will be asked for any information that can be provided. He says police will canvass the neighborhood and attempt to identify the remains.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch