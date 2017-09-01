Man Shot In Edgewood Thursday Dies, Suspect In Custody

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead and another in custody following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Edgewood.

It was around 2:15 p.m. when Harford County deputies responded to the intersection of Harrpark Court and Cedar Drive for reports of shots fired.

On their way there, they learned of a motor vehicle collision that was also in that area.

Upon arrival, they found 48-year-old Charles Pugh in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pugh was transported by Maryland State Police Medivac helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died as a result of his injuries at 11:05 p.m.

While on scene, deputies received information that indicated an individual involved in the incident may have been in a residence located in the 600 block of Harrpark Court.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT). Deputies made entry to the home shortly before 7 p.m., but determined that no one involved in the shooting was in the residence.

Later, investigators learned that Pugh had been involved in a verbal altercation with another man, identified as 51-year-old Derek Holder. As the argument escalated, Holder allegedly shot Pugh. It was after the shooting that Pugh’s vehicle accelerated backwards and hit another vehicle in the intersection.

Detectives took Holder into custody without incident. He is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and other related charges. He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook