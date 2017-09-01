Harford County Student Remembered Following Fatal Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There was a solemn gathering Thursday night at C. Milton Wright High School as a teenage student was remembered.
Seventeen-year-old James Tyler Pope was about to start his senior year at the school.
Police say Pope was killed Wednesday in a single car collision in Churchville.
Thursday’s vigil was organized by the student government association.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with funeral expenses.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook