FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Official Confirms 6 More Harvey-Related Deaths, Bringing Total To 31 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Harford County Student Remembered Following Fatal Crash

Filed Under: C. Milton Wright High School, Death, Fatal crash, Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There was a solemn gathering Thursday night at C. Milton Wright High School as a teenage student was remembered.

Seventeen-year-old James Tyler Pope was about to start his senior year at the school.

Police say Pope was killed Wednesday in a single car collision in Churchville.

Thursday’s vigil was organized by the student government association.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with funeral expenses.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch