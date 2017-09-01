Maryland Drivers Expected To Travel Labor Day Weekend Despite Rising Gas Prices

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The shortage of gasoline after Hurricane Harvey is about to have some Maryland drivers shelling out more cash.

Gas prices are up 25 cents a gallon in Maryland and will keep climbing, but experts say people are paying the higher costs to travel for Labor Day.

RELATED: Expert: Marylanders Should Expect To See Rise At Pumps In Wake Of Harvey

The slowed flow of gasoline after Hurricane Harvey is hitting Maryland drivers right before they hit the road for the holiday.

“I want to go a lot of places, but if I think about the gas prices I say, you know what, I don’t have to go there,” driver Daouda Haidara says.

The numbers are soaring toward a three-year high, but travel experts say drivers are willing to pay the price this Labor Day weekend.

“Despite the high prices we’re seeing, we don’t expect it to deter Labor Day weekend travel,” Christine Delise of AAA says.

Delise predicts cars will keep pulling up to the pump instead of staying in park with 650,000 to 700,000 Maryland drivers set to get behind the wheel, similar to the same time last year.

“Typically, people make plans weeks ahead for the holiday. When you talk about the gas price increase, yes, we’ve seen a 25-cent increase over the last week. Travelers will save money elsewhere,” Delise says.

The Department of Energy is tapping oil reserves to drive down prices, in a last ditch attempt to drop fuel costs.

“I didn’t really pay much attention to the gas prices,” driver Sarah Montgomery says.

Oil experts expect more price increases another 50 cents a gallon after the holiday, before dropping again later this month.

The Port of Houston reopened Friday morning, meaning ships can come in to deliver crude oil to refineries in the area to turn into fuel, which energy experts say will help push down prices soon.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook