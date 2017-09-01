FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Officials Raise Harvey-Related Death Toll To 39 | How You Can Help Harvey Victims

2 Dogs, 3 Puppies Rescued From ‘Junkyard,’ Living On Trash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five dogs, including three newborn puppies were found in a trash-filled yard by Baltimore City Animal Control on Thursday and taken into care by Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

Animal Control found the dogs in a parking pad, which had become a “junkyard” full of trash and debris along a side street in Broadway East. The trash that was piled almost up to the roof of the home.

The two dogs — named Goldilocks and Joe, were found with three puppies, which officials say were not even two weeks old.

BARCS says they received reports that the original owner of Goldilocks and Joe had passed away, though there were still people living on the property.

The dogs, who were not being cared for, were surviving on trash, sleeping on trash, trying to keep their puppies alive in trash.

The dogs and their pups were taken to BARCS to get proper care and treatment and to find the dogs a proper home.

To support BARCS or find out about adopting or fostering any of the dogs CLICK HERE.

