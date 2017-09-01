Lardarius Webb Hosting ‘Purple Socks for Houston’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Raven Lardarius Webb is holding a fundraiser on Saturday night to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The fundraiser is being held at Mother’s in Federal Hill from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fans are asked to support Hurricane Harvey families in Texas and show Baltimore’s purple pride by donating a new pair of purple socks.
The Lardarius Webb Foundation is also accepting monetary donations for relief efforts and the bar is donating 20 percent of proceeds from drinks purchased during the event.
For more information or to make a donation prior to the event contact: Raquel J. Lilly 717-825-8222 or raquel@lardariuswebbfoundaion.org.
