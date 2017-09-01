WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Lardarius Webb Hosting ‘Purple Socks for Houston’

Filed Under: Lardarius Webb Foundation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Raven Lardarius Webb is holding a fundraiser on Saturday night to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The fundraiser is being held at Mother’s in Federal Hill from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fans are asked to support Hurricane Harvey families in Texas and show Baltimore’s purple pride by donating a new pair of purple socks.

The Lardarius Webb Foundation is also accepting monetary donations for relief efforts and the bar is donating 20 percent of proceeds from drinks purchased during the event.

For more information or to make a donation prior to the event contact: Raquel J. Lilly 717-825-8222 or raquel@lardariuswebbfoundaion.org.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch