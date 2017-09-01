Maryland Shelters Helping Dozens Of Animals Left Homeless By Harvey Floods

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the stories of people affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey fill the news and social media, there are also tens of thousands of animals left stranded, lost and homeless.

Having learned from Katrina, animal rescue groups have mobilized to save as many pets as they can. In many cases, that means shipping them to other states, including Maryland.

At Last Chance animal rescue in Waldorf, Maryland, check-in is running like a well-oiled machine.

Last Chance has taken in about 90 dogs already, cats, even rabbits were driven to Maryland from the hurricane zone.

“Groups down there were texting me the stories and I was like, just bring them and we’ll take care of them,” says Lisa Norwood, with Last Chance.

That’s exactly the attitude at the Maryland SPCA where on Saturday they’re preparing to welcome 20 dogs, who’ll be flown in from Texas.

The staff at the Maryland SPCA has been working days to get many of their kennels ready to received the animals from flooded areas.

“It’s a massive undertaking to take in 20 dogs at once and move them through as quickly as possible so we don’t disrupt our normal community work,” says with Nichole Miller with the Maryland SPCA.

Shelters in Texas are sending their animals to free up space for those being rescued every day from rising flood waters.

“It’s massive for people and animals. It’s very chaotic right now. Rescues are still underway. It’s going to be weeks if not months of recovery for everybody,” says Miller.

On Saturday, a van will drive to Virginia and bring 20 frightened, weary dogs to what will hopefully, be the first step to their forever home.

This is a national movement involving the U.S. Humane Society, SPCA, Greatergood.org and Wings of Rescue along with hundreds of local rescue agencies.

