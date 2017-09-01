MTA Preparing For Students To Navigate New Bus System To School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first morning at the bus stop for thousands of city students is just a few days away. And now, they’ll be navigating the new BaltimoreLink bus system to get to school.

Devin Bartolotta has more on how MTA is preparing to get kids where they need to be.

It’s not the traditional school bus, but Maryland Transit officials say their drivers are ready — for the thousands of kids who depend on them every day to get to school.

“They know that the school kids are about to be on the buses, and they’re on the lookout to be sure that we have got a fantastic, safe, and efficient and reliable system,” says MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn

MTA is hanging out stacks of its Student Rider Guide to students and staff the back to school guide detailing routes to class for the 27,000 daily student riders.

“We add supplemental service to our main routes to provide that additional service to kids to get to the school that they need to get to,” says Quinn.

It’s not just about getting students in the swing of things, but drivers, too, who need to watch for school speed limits, crosswalks, and stopped buses.

Last year, more than 3,400 people in Maryland were hit by vehicles. More than 500 of them were school-aged kids.

AAA Student Safety Patrollers are sending their message to drivers to stay alert for kids walking or biking to school.

“We really want to get drivers back into the habit. The habit’s not been there for a few months. We’ve all been on vacation, right?” says David McCrae, Baltimore County Public Schools Transportation Director.

And now that vacation is coming to a screeching halt.

Officials calling on everyone to help Maryland’s kids get to school safely.

It’s another reminder for drivers: pack your patience.

Frequent bus stops mean it might take you longer to get around and you are required to stop for buses flashing red lights.

For a link to the MTA student rider guide CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook