Ravens Get Lineman Bergstrom From Arizona For Draft Pick

Filed Under: arizona cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Lineman, Offense, Tony Bergstrom, trade

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have obtained offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore gave Arizona a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick for Bergstrom, who has played five NFL seasons.

The deal was announced Friday and will become complete after Bergstrom passes a physical.

Bergstrom entered the NFL as a 2012 third-round selection of the Oakland Raiders. He spent four seasons with Oakland before playing 15 games last season for Houston.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bergstrom has played in 40 games, starting four.

