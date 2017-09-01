WEATHER BLOG: Labor Day Weekend Is Here

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

And now it’s September. Less than a month to Fall. But it is not over yet. Hello to, (albeit the last holiday weekend of the Summer), the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Let the good times roll, again! We are on pretty solid ground, right now, in the thinking that Harvey’s remnants will hit and run and be done by Sunday. “Pretty solid ground.” Variables still exist, but the amount of variables diminishes by the hour.

Tomorrow is going to be one of those day’s where no one would fault you for staying in your PJ’s, and binge watch TV. Just think about last Tuesday and you have the look, and feel, of tomorrow. That clearing on Sunday will be most welcome!

Have a fine, safe, and fun LONG weekend!

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!