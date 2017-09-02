1 Dead, Another Injured After Shooting In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead and another was shot multiple times in Baltimore Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6 p.m., in the 1200 block of East Lafayette Ave.

Responding officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in both legs, along with another man with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals, but one of the victims died shortly after arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at 410-396-2100.

Those who want to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824.

