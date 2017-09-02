Charm City Pitching In To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Across the Baltimore area, residents have sprung into action to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Trucks full of donations are on their way from Maryland right now, and stacks of supplies keep growing.

Businesses have found their own unique ways of paying it forward, by sending some goodwill and lots of help from Charm City.

Generosity by the boxful in Baltimore.

“Anything that you’d think of that’d go in a household is going down there,” said Russell Cox, with Refrigerated Express.

At Performance Diesel, trucks are filling up fast.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to get it all down there,” said Josh Sargent, with Maryland Performance Diesel.

Jammed with water, food, pet supplies, and blankets, all donated by the Baltimore area.

“It’s so devastating what these people are going through and the very little we could do to help,” said Charlotte Pennington, who donated. “We just felt overwhelmed.”

The Maryland SPCA is taking in dogs who were filling Houston shelters even before the storm hit. They streamed the Saturday move-in on Facebook.

“We’re doing this so that we can help free up space in the affected shelters,” they said on the Facebook Live.

And the citywide effort didn’t just stop with time and resources. Many businesses donated their weekend proceeds to the cause as well.

Like Mother’s in Federal Hill, who gave 20 percent of its back bar proceeds to Harvey victims.

In Lutherville, Wee Chic is donating 10 percent of their weekend sales, and is also running a diaper drive with Share Baby.

“When there’s a situation like a hurricane or another natural disaster, that need becomes even greater,” said Eliseba Osore, with Share Baby. “Because families have lost their resources. Monetary and actual material resources.”

Charm City, doing some heavy lifting to help strangers in dire need.

There are several more donation events being organized for Sunday.

La Food Marketa near Pikesville is donating some of its Sunday brunch proceeds as well.

