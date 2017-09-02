Joe Flacco Returns To Practice Following Back Injury

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Joe has returned to team practice for the first time since suffering a back injury at the beginning of training camp.
The Ravens also say that wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned to practice after a hamstring injury, and running back Danny Woodhead as well.
The Ravens had been reporting throughout Flacco’s recovery that he is on track to play the season opener next Sunday against the Bengals.
The Ravens say Flacco resumed throwing last week.
Coach John Harbaugh will be addressing the press at 3 p.m.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook