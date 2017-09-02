Joe Flacco Returns To Practice Following Back Injury

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Joe has returned to team practice for the first time since suffering a back injury at the beginning of training camp.

The Ravens also say that wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned to practice after a hamstring injury, and running back Danny Woodhead as well.

The Ravens had been reporting throughout Flacco’s recovery that he is on track to play the season opener next Sunday against the Bengals.

The Ravens say Flacco resumed throwing last week.

Coach John Harbaugh will be addressing the press at 3 p.m.

