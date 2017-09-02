Officer Among 2 Hurt After Car Hits Police Vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer was one of two people taken to a hospital after the officer’s vehicle was hit while on Route 295 Saturday morning.
The wreck happened shortly before noon, after the officer was called out to a wreck.
While the officer was in her vehicle, filling out paperwork, another motorist hit her vehicle.
The officer and one other person were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the officer had a broken collarbone.
