WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Officer Among 2 Hurt After Car Hits Police Vehicle

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Officer injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer was one of two people taken to a hospital after the officer’s vehicle was hit while on Route 295 Saturday morning.

The wreck happened shortly before noon, after the officer was called out to a wreck.

While the officer was in her vehicle, filling out paperwork, another motorist hit her vehicle.

The officer and one other person were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the officer had a broken collarbone.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch