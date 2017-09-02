WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Canton

Filed Under: Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m., in the 3400 block of Harmony Ct.

Responding officers found an adult male who had been shot several times.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at 410-396-2100.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch