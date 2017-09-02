Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Canton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood Saturday night.
The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m., in the 3400 block of Harmony Ct.
Responding officers found an adult male who had been shot several times.
The victim was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at 410-396-2100.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824
