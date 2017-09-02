USC’s Blind Long-Snapper Jake Olson Snaps For PAT

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Olson, No. 4 Southern California’s blind long-snapper, delivered a flawless extra-point snap for the Trojans.

Olson took the field with 3:13 to play for the Trojans, and he delivered his snap without a hitch for a kick that put USC ahead of Western Michigan 49-31 on Saturday.

Olson lost his sight to a rare form of retinal cancer eight years ago, but never lost his dream of playing for USC. The lifelong Trojans fan joined the team under a scholarship for disabled athletes and began to practice with the Trojans two years ago.

Olson uses a teammate to line him up for snaps in practice. He hadn’t played in a game until this season opener for the Trojans.

