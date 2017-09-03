Archdiocese, La Food Marketa Among Local Businesses, Orgs Supporting Harvey Relief

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The list of Maryland organizations and just regular residents pitching in is growing by the day.

It has been a weekend of giving, and a weekend of prayer across the Baltimore area.

For many, the National Day of Prayer giving pause — to reflect on a tragedy more than 1400 miles away.

“The way communities and Texas have suffered, as a nation, we have to come together. And one of the ways we can come together is prayer,” says Baltimore Archbishop William Lori.

Archbishop William Lori encouraging Catholics to donate to a Hurricane Harvey Emergency Fund.

“It really should inspire us all to respond generously to the needs around us every day,” says Archbishop Lori.

Saturday saw donations by the truckful headed to Houston, and a diaper drive for Texas babies in need.

“It was like, we gotta do it, we gotta help out,” says Ryan Harvey, with La Food Marketa.

By Sunday morning, La Food Marketa in Quarry Lake was jammed for a brunch fundraiser for the Red Cross.

“You just see all the pictures of devastation and displaced families and just a lot of heartbreak. and it hits home and you just want to help out,” says Harvey.

A $5,000 check from the morning rush will now go to flood victims. Organizations have been finding their own ways — to pay it forward after tragedy.

As many as 150 parishes across the area held collections for Harvey victims on Sunday. That money will go to Catholic Charities USA.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook