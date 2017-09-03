WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Firefighter Struck By Vehicle During ‘Fill The Boot’ Campaign

Filed Under: Baltimore County Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County fire lieutenant was injured after being hit by a vehicle during the “Fill the Boot” charitable fundraising drive.

Authorities say this happened just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday, near Rossville Boulevard and Pulaski Highway.

Firefighters were out collecting money for Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Fill the Boot’ campaign, when the fire lieutenant was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released about the wreck.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the crash.

The “Fill the Boot” campaign will continue, though the fire chief reminds personnel to be safe while collecting

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch