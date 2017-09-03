Firefighter Struck By Vehicle During ‘Fill The Boot’ Campaign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County fire lieutenant was injured after being hit by a vehicle during the “Fill the Boot” charitable fundraising drive.

Authorities say this happened just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday, near Rossville Boulevard and Pulaski Highway.

Firefighters were out collecting money for Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Fill the Boot’ campaign, when the fire lieutenant was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released about the wreck.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the crash.

The “Fill the Boot” campaign will continue, though the fire chief reminds personnel to be safe while collecting

