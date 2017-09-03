One Person Killed, 2 Others Injured In Howard County Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person has died, and two other people have been injured in a crash Sunday evening in Columbia, Howard County Police say.

Investigators say at around 5:30 p.m. a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Route 175 at the intersection at Dobbin Road when it struck a 1995 Toyota Camry which was traveling southbound on Dobbin Road.

Howard County Police say the two people in the Honda, an adult male, who was the driver, and an adult female passenger were taken to Maryland Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Howard County Police say.

The driver of the Toyota was the only occupant of that car and was taken to Howard County General with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe the driver of the Honda failed to stop at a red light.

Charges have not been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

