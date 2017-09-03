2 Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-70

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two passengers were killed in a single vehicle crash on I-70 early Sunday morning.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened just after 6:45 a.m., near mile marker 66 in New Market.
The investigation into the crash found that a Ford F-350 was eastbound on I-70, when the driver lost control for unknown reasons.
The truck went off the road and hit a tree.
There were four people in the truck at the time of the accident. The two people in the back seat were killed.
The driver and passenger in the front seat were taken to separate hospitals. There conditions are currently unknown.
