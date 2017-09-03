WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

First Legal Crop Of Medical Marijuana Growing In Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland now has its first legal crop of medical marijuana.

According to the Washington Post, at least two licensed companies: ForwardGro in Anne Arundel County and Curio Wellness in Baltimore County have marijuana plants growing.

Nearly 20 companies have been cleared to grow, process and sell the plant.

The cannabis crops will reportedly be harvested and taken to an independent laboratory for quality testing.

Industry officials say products should be available in medical marijuana dispensaries by next year.

