Police Chase Results In Crash In Front Of DC Trump Hotel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were tense moments outside the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. when police arrested an assault suspect following a car chase that ended in a crash.

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 12th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say the suspect had to be pulled from the car after crashing into another car, right outside of the hotel. He was wanted for assault with deadly weapon, said to be a knife.

UPDATE: Avoid Penn & 12th NW for #MPD investigation. Five ppl including suspect taken to area hospitals. None considered life-threatening. https://t.co/hEK0l1rxW7 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 3, 2017

#BREAKING Suspect wanted for ADW (Knife) crashed into another vehicle at 12th & Pennsylvania Ave NW. 2 minor injuries. Suspect in custody. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 3, 2017

Following the crash, five people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals, according to DC Police.

All people injured as said to be okay.

Stephen Port, who was inside the hotel’s clock tower tells WUSA 9 in DC at least a dozen officers swarmed the suspect’s car immediately.

“I was hoping that nothing actually crazy was going to happen because I’m up in the building, so we checked it out for a little while and went down and it looked like things calmed down a little bit, but it was just crazy to see that much mobilization of police that fast,” says Port.

“I’m thankful that nothing crazier happened because a block down there was some sort of Syrian festival going on and I see dump trucks out there. My mind immediately goes to Europe. I’m just glad that it wasn’t that type of a situation,” he says.

