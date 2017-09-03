AP: Trump Expected To Announce End To DACA Program, With 6-Month Delay

WASHINGTON (WJZ/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children — but with a six-month delay.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the decision ahead of a planned Tuesday announcement.

Trump could always change his mind.

He has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has given hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and work permits.

Trump’s expected to delay the formal dismantling of the program to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers in legislation.

Last week, House speaker Paul Ryan expressed concerns about scrapping the program:

“These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home. And so, I really do believe there needs to be a legislative solution and that’s one we’re working on,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan on WCLO Radio.

