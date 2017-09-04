Maryland First Lady Meets With First Lady Of South Korea

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan met with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook in South Korea on Monday.
Hogan is visiting South Korea as part of a trade and diplomatic mission with the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office.
The two met at the official residence of South Korea’s president and first-lady, known as The Blue House.
They talked about several things, including “opportunities for South Korea’s new presidential administration to engage with Maryland.”
“I would like to thank First Lady Kim for the warm welcome to their home and the beautiful city of Seoul,” Hogan said in a release. “Maryland has a special relationship with South Korea, and we hope to continue to work together to find ways to strengthen the already flourishing relationship between our regions.”
