Son Of Former University Of Maryland Coach Killed In Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The victim killed in a Howard County shooting late Sunday night is believed to be the son of former University of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced during his press conference on Monday that Locksley’s son has been fatally shot.
Police say 25-year-old Meiko Anthony Locksley was found shot in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Rd., at 10:20 p.m.
Locksley was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Mike Locksley is currently an assistant coach at the University of Alabama. Locksley served as interim head coach at Maryland in 2015, after Randy Edsall was fired.
