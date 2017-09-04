Man Killed In Overnight Accident On I-83

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly accident overnight in Baltimore.

Officials say just before 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Southbound I-83 at Pimlico Road for reports of a single car accident. An initial investigation indicates that a red 211 Dodge Challenger left the roadway and hit a tree. The cause of the crash, or why the car left the roadway to begin with is now under investigation.

Police identified 26-year-old Gregory Dowaye Hill Jr. as the sole occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-780-2700.

