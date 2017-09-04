Man Killed In Monday Shooting, Reportedly Grandson Of Baltimore Lawmaker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man killed in a shooting Monday is reportedly the grandson of Maryland House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Branch said his grandson Tyrone is Baltimore’s latest murder victim, and the veteran lawmaker pleaded for the city’s gun violence to stop.

Three hours after the young man’s death, The Sun says Branch said that the city’s violence “touched my family now.”

Tyrone is reportedly the oldest child of Branch’s daughter.

Baltimore Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Nicholas Ave. Responding officers found the 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time after arriving.

Police say the victim was reportedly was talking with two unknown suspects, when they opened fire on him, and left in a white vehicle after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443)902-4824.

