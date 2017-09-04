Post-Labor Day School Start Means More Fun In The Sun At Md. State Fair

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — School for thousands of Maryland public school students starts Tuesday morning, but for now, many Marylanders are still clinging to summer with one last day at the State Fair.

Almost a half a million people visit the Maryland state fair every year, but this year could be even bigger.

Another season, another summer of thrills has gone swinging by at the Maryland State Fair.

“We wanted to spend the last day of summer at the fair, so we came,” says one attendee.

On the eve of the first day of school, kids, or those just a kid at heart, are squeezing out the last moments of summer.

As popular as the rides, has been the classic fair food.

“Food is great. Very fresh. Corn is awesome.”

Thanks to public schools starting after Labor Day, crowds have swelled at least six percent.

Those big numbers put this years’ attendance right on target.

“Throughout the week when schools typically would have been in, we’ve been able to have, to realize increased attendance,” says Becky Brashear, Assistant General Manager.

“I felt his horns. Feel his horns. Woah! It’s amazing!”

The 12-day stretch for Marylanders and animals alike is tiring, but a lot of fun.

One last big summer swing, before the school bells ring.

The current attendance record for the state fair was set in 2015.

