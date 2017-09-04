In Maryland, The Craft Beer Business Is Booming

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Strengthens Into Category 4 Hurricane | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

By Mike Schuh
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On holiday weekends, there tends to be a lot of gatherings and celebrations. It’s events like this that make Labor Day weekend one of the busiest for those who make, sell, and distribute beer.

The beer people of Maryland shared with WJZ’s Mike Schuh some rather surprising figures as to how much they contribute to Maryland’s economy.

Before beer ever gets to you, it obviously has to be made, and more is being made locally.

Right now, there are 500 brewing jobs in Maryland, with their paychecks totaling $23 million.

No matter where the beer is brewed, it has to go through a warehouse.

The distributors then load up the orders on their trucks for delivery to stores, bars, and restaurants.

This process contributes more than $1 million a day into the Maryland economy.

“We think we’re helping the economy quite a bit. Here at Chesapeake Beverage, we have over 200 high paying, well-paying jobs,” said Evan Athanas, with Chesapeake Beverage.

Across the state, there are 2,000 people employed by distributors, and with more craft breweries starting every year, that number can only go higher.

“We also represent local craft brands, Maryland craft brands Evo and Full Tilt, which is helpful not only to us, but our retailers and partners and suppliers,” Athanas said. “So we think that does a lot to help the state of Maryland.”

In all, the total economic impact of those who brew or deliver beer in Maryland is nearly $175 million.

