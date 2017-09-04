Ocean City Beach Patrol Working To Protect Swimmers From Rough Waters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keeping you safe while celebrating Labor Day in Ocean City. The Beach Patrol is working to educate the public so they can be on the lookout for hazardous conditions.

Labor Day weekend officially kicks off fall patrol for Ocean City lifeguards, and this is the time of year when they want to warn swimmers about the dangerous conditions.

On duty seven days a week, the Ocean City lifeguards protect swimmers spread across the beach.

“They know they watch this water every day,” said Ocean City visitor Lori Smith. “They know what’s going on much more than we do.”

Guests look to the Beach Patrol to keep them safe, especially as the seasons start to shift.

“Typically, in the fall, with the tropical developments and the warmer water, we see heavy and dangerous surf conditions,” said OC Beach Patrol Sgt. Tim Uebel.

Lifeguards want everyone to be alert and recognize the dangers of going into rough waters.

“Know your limitations, especially parents too, know your child’s limitations,” Uebel said.

And beachgoers appreciate this protection.

“Always use the buddy system, and we’ve been down here before when the lifeguard has called in all the kids and teenagers and given them a lecture on rip currents, so they have to stay where we can see them,” Smith said.

Beach Patrol warn swimmers to only enter the water when a lifeguard is in the stands, because rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmers out to sea.

“It actually makes me feel very safe,” visitor Lisa Marie Dombrowski said. “You know they’re on patrol with the lifeguards and they’re always watching to make a very safe atmosphere.”

Lifeguards are preventing accidents and educating the public so a tragedy doesn’t ruin this family tradition.

“Recommend anyone who hasn’t been here should definitely come here,” Dombrowski said. “We’ve been here before an we’ll come back, of course.”

The surf rescue team is also staying vigilant, making sure vacationers enjoy their beach escape for many years to come.

Ocean City beaches officially close up September 25, but until then, they’re going to have a limited number of lifeguards, so they’re recommending for swimmers to use caution if they’re going to come to the beach.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol will return Memorial Day weekend for the 2018 beach season.

