Police Departments Team Up To Crack Down On Illegal ATV & Dirt Bike Riders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the holiday weekend, Maryland State Police and another department teamed up to put a stop to the rise in illegal dirt bike and ATV riders.

Close to 100 officers and troopers were part of this effort, even using aircraft as part of this operation.

From Baltimore to DC, it’s been an issue, with packs of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders wreak havoc, roaring through the streets.

The uptick in illegal riding has Maryland State Police & Prince George’s County cracking down.

Signs that say “ATV Video Imaging In Progress” are all over the National Harbor, along with cameras, where police say there’s been a number of illegal riders throughout the summer, ripping across sidewalks.

Detectives have even been putting out photos of suspects they’re looking for.

The crackdown is focused on the streets of National Harbor and police are now even going as far as to deflate tires of offending riders.

Authorities using what they call new technology that’s designed to specifically stop off road vehicles that are fleeing.

The dangerous, dirt bike culture, which is found often on the streets of Baltimore as well, is forcing city police to form a dirt bike task force.

Authorities are doing everything they can before an accident turns deadly.

“We’re getting calls from citizens, we’re getting calls from our constituents to have an expectation to address this issue, this quality of life issue,” says T.J. Smith, with Baltimore City Police.

Prince George’s County Police have not yet released any numbers regarding the operation over the weekend.

Police say those caught riding will be cited and if necessary, their vehicles will be confiscated.

