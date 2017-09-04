WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Police Investigating Late Night Fatal Shooting In Howard County

Howard County Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 10:20 p.m., in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Rd.

Responding officers found Meiko Anthony Locksley with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

