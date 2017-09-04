Police Search For Missing Teen In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who went missing Sunday.

Police say Nataiya Garrison left her home on North Symington Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday to attend a bible study in Bel Air, but then left with her friend, Teasia Porcher in the 2700 block of East Fairmount Avenue. Teasia has now also been reported missing by the Baltimore City Police.

Have you seen Nataiya Garrison from Catonsville? Call 410-307-2020 Read more here: https://t.co/VAqwiIxQxf ^JzP pic.twitter.com/kJo08RzbrQ — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) September 4, 2017

Officials say Nataiya texted her parents around midnight to let them know she was alright, but did not disclose where or with whom she was. Her phone was then turned off.

Anyone with information on Nataiya’s or Teasia’s whereabouts are asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. They are believed to be together.

The case is under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

