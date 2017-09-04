Police Searching For Missing 78-Year-Old Man

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Officers say John Edmonds was last seen Saturday morning around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Avenue wearing a blue hooded jacket and blue sweatpants. Police have labeled him as a vulnerable adult.

Police say he may be seen pushing a cart.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Edmonds is asked to call Baltimore Police’s missing persons unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.

