Police Searching For Missing 78-Year-Old Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.
Officers say John Edmonds was last seen Saturday morning around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Avenue wearing a blue hooded jacket and blue sweatpants. Police have labeled him as a vulnerable adult.
Police say he may be seen pushing a cart.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Edmonds is asked to call Baltimore Police’s missing persons unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.
