Police Searching For Suspects Who Fatally Shot Man In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspect who opened fire on a man Monday, resulting in his death.

The shooting happened at 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Police Department, in the 4200 block of Nicholas Ave.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time after arriving.

Police say their investigation found the victim was talking with two unknown suspects, when they opened fire on him.

The suspects left in a white vehicle after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443)902-4824.

