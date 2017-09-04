WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Teen Mother Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Her baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old daughter in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

Police say officers and paramedics were called to a home just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a baby not moving and in need of medical attention. They found Lalanna Sharpe with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby Columbus hospital.

Police say Lachelle Anderson was arrested and has been charged with murder.

It’s unclear if Anderson has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

