FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Amps & Ales – 9/16/17

Amps and Ales combines the electricity of rock and roll music with a handpicked selection of America’s best craft beers held on Saturday September 16th, 2017 at Prince George’s Stadium, home of Bowie Baysox.

In its first year, Amps and Ales lines up seven of the region’s most thunderous bands with over 25 highly acclaimed breweries offering over 50 beers on tap. Whether you are a hophead or music lover, you will enjoy a day full of intoxicating music, symphonic beer, and your favorite ballpark eats while strolling our specially curated shopping boutiques. Cheers!

Click here for tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch