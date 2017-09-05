Chris Davis Nominated For 2017 Roberto Clemente Award

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball announced that Chris Davis was named the Orioles’ 2017 nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Each club nominates one current player to be considered for the Roberto Clemente Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

The sixteenth annual Roberto Clemente Day will take place tomorrow, September 6.

Prior to tomorrow’s game, the Orioles will present Davis with the Roberto Clemente Award during an on-field ceremony. Davis earned the Orioles 2017 distinction due to his family’s ongoing work with many charities in and around the Baltimore community, including the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, Casey Cares, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Inc. (BARCS), Christian Youth Athletics, and the OriolesREACH Gameday Experience Program. This is his first time earning the nomination.

The Roberto Clemente Award winner will be selected among the group of nominees via MLB’s blue ribbon panel. From October 2 until October 6, fans can cast their vote for the winner via a dedicated website. The fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel.

