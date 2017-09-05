FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Coach Harbaugh Says Joe Flacco ‘Looks Good’ At Practice

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Coach Harbaugh, Joe Flacco

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flacco is back-o!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice for the first time since suffering a back injury at the beginning of training camp.

In a statement following the practice, Flacco said, “it feels good to be back out here with the guys.”

Flacco said, “It was awesome being back on the field…and to be with my guys. I feel excited about the season we have coming up.”

The Ravens say Flacco is on track to play in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch