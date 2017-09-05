Coach Harbaugh Says Joe Flacco ‘Looks Good’ At Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flacco is back-o!
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice for the first time since suffering a back injury at the beginning of training camp.
In a statement following the practice, Flacco said, “it feels good to be back out here with the guys.”
Flacco said, “It was awesome being back on the field…and to be with my guys. I feel excited about the season we have coming up.”
The Ravens say Flacco is on track to play in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.