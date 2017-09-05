Man To Be Sentenced For Wife’s Murder, Which Kicked Off 2016 Rampage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former federal officer charged in the killings of three people in a two-day shooting rampage in May 2016 will be sentenced Tuesday morning for the murder of his wife.

Eulalio Tordil, 63, was already sentenced in Montgomery County in July, to four consecutive life sentences.

Tordil pleaded guilty in April to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two strangers he shot while running from police in Montgomery County — 45-year-old Malcom Winffel and 65-year-old Claudina Molina.

Those shootings happened May 6, the day after he killed his estranged wife in a Prince George’s County school parking lot.

That’s the killing he will be sentenced for at a Prince George’s County Courthouse Tuesday.

Tordil pleaded guilty in June to charges related to the killing of 44-year-old Gladys Tordil. She was shot as she waited to pick up her daughters outside High Point High School.

The court says the deadly rampage was sparked by financial trouble and a restraining order filed by his wife.

