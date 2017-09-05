2 Stabbed, One Fatally, In Baltimore Domestic Dispute; Suspect Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old is dead and a family member is in custody after a fatal stabbing Monday in Baltimore.

It was around 3:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Oliver Street.

Upon their arrival, they were told that a family dispute had resulted in two people being stabbed.

Juwan Gladney, 25, was stabbed in the stomach and died a short time later at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

A 51-year-old man was also stabbed, in the chest. He walked into an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

While officers were on the scene, the suspect, 43 year-old Dante Gladney, was arrested without further incident.

Gladney has been charged with first and second degree murder and first and second degree attempted murder.

