FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

WJZ CONTINUING COMMUNITY COMMITMENT | How You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

2 Stabbed, One Fatally, In Baltimore Domestic Dispute; Suspect Arrested

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old is dead and a family member is in custody after a fatal stabbing Monday in Baltimore.

It was around 3:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Oliver Street.

Upon their arrival, they were told that a family dispute had resulted in two people being stabbed.

Juwan Gladney, 25, was stabbed in the stomach and died a short time later at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

A 51-year-old man was also stabbed, in the chest. He walked into an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

While officers were on the scene, the suspect, 43 year-old Dante Gladney, was arrested without further incident.

dante gladney bkgrnd 2 Stabbed, One Fatally, In Baltimore Domestic Dispute; Suspect Arrested

Dante Gladney

Gladney has been charged with first and second degree murder and first and second degree attempted murder.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch