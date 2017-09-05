Heartbreaking Photos Show Officers Giving Final Salute To K9 Officer With Cancer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heartbreaking series of photos shared by the Middletown Police Department in Connecticut shows officers coming together for a finale salute to a K9 officer who was diagnosed with cancer.
K9 Hunter, as the German shepherd was known, had been ill for several days and tests showed he had a very aggressive form of liver cancer. Vets recommended euthanasia.
Officer Michael D’Aresta and Hunter “have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Officers lined up to salute the dog as Officer D’Aresta carried him into the Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital on Friday evening.
Rest in peace, Hunter.
