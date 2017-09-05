FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Carroll, Frederick, & Washington Counties | Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington Counties until 9 p.m. | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma Upgraded To Category 5 Storm Tropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Heartbreaking Photos Show Officers Giving Final Salute To K9 Officer With Cancer

Photo credit: Middletown Police Department - Connecticutt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heartbreaking series of photos shared by the Middletown Police Department in Connecticut shows officers coming together for a finale salute to a K9 officer who was diagnosed with cancer.

K9 Hunter, as the German shepherd was known, had been ill for several days and tests showed he had a very aggressive form of liver cancer. Vets recommended euthanasia.

Officer Michael D’Aresta and Hunter “have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Officers lined up to salute the dog as Officer D’Aresta carried him into the Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital on Friday evening.

Rest in peace, Hunter.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch