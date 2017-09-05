HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Help 105.7 The Fan Raise Funds For Hurricane Relief

This Friday, September 8, 105.7 The Fan and other CBS RADIO Baltimore stations, in cooperation with The Salvation Army of Central Maryland, will host an all-day fundraising effort. B-MORE FOR HURRICANE RELIEF will raise money  for The Salvation Army to assist in their relief program for victims of Hurricane Harvey and other storms.   As of this moment in time, Hurricane Irma is expected to hit the United States and potentially cause widespread damage.  Should that occur, funds raised during Friday’s broadcast will also be used toward that relief effort.

Listen from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM and  phone in donations to The Salvation Army (using a credit card) to  410-296-4862.  The telephones will be answered by Salvation Army volunteers and some of your favorite on-air personalities.   If you get busy signal please call back!

Thank you, in advance, for listening and calling.  We appreciate your help!

