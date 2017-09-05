Man Who May Have Swallowed Drugs Dies After Stun Gun Used During Arrest

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was taken to a hospital after being hit with a stun gun while being arrested by Ocean City police.

Authorities say an officer used his Taser while trying to arrest 28-year-old Bryon Tunnell of Ocean City following a traffic stop early Tuesday.

Despite being Tased, Tunnell fled on foot, allegedly discarding drugs, before finally being subdued.

After being evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, Tunnell was taken, at his request, to a hospital, where he was examined and released.

Officials say Tunnell later suffered what appeared to be a seizure after complaining about not feeling well and indicating that he may have swallowed drugs before his arrest.

Tunnell was taken back to the hospital, where he died.

